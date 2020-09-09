New Technology Driving Royal Caribbean's Return to Service

Royal Caribbean Group, citing its mantra of continuous improvement, has unveiled new technologies on its mobile app to help its return to safe operations.

Earlier this year, the company released a reimagined safety drill. The new approach, Muster 2.0, encourages higher levels of safety and health by reframing a process originally designed for large groups into a faster, more personal approach.

At the core of Muster 2.0 is the cruise company’s digitally advanced, guest-empowering mobile app, first introduced in 2017 and now available on many Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara ships, according to a press release.

A number of features and capabilities currently within the app – released in different combinations across the cruise company’s 63-ship fleet.

Mobile app functionalities include: