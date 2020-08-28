Venus Group Begins U.S. Production of Disposable Face Masks

U.S.-based global textile manufacturer Venus Group has begun producing 3-ply disposable face masks at its South Carolina manufacturing plant, delivering a combined total of nearly 10 million disposable and reusable face masks since March in response to the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Our established U.S. footprint over the last 48 years has allowed us to quickly setup local production for disposable face masks,” explained Venus Group founders Kirit Patel and Raj Patel. “This decision is a reflection of our deep commitment to U.S. manufacturing and distribution, as well as to the health and safety of our critical care workers and citizens.”

The company said the initiative further expands its PPE (personal protective equipment) product offering to now include critical items like disposable and reusable face masks, isolation gowns, face shields, and a range of other healthcare textiles for professionals and frontline workers.

According to Venus, when demand for face masks surged in March and April, there was virtually no PPE production in place in the US. Supply uncertainty, overseas price gouging, and customs delays were among the many challenges to getting crucial PPE widely distributed in the early days of the pandemic.

Anticipating these challenges, Venus said it moved rapidly to begin contributing to the U.S. production. By leveraging its global supply chain and over 48 years of industry experience, the company converted a portion of its multi-million-dollar infrastructure in South Carolina, installing new automated machines to produce millions of 3-ply disposable face masks each month in its ISO 9001-certified facility.

At its Foothill Ranch, California location in April, Venus Group also established production of washable face masks made with Milliken BioSmart patented fabric technology. Distribution of these and other PPE items helped fill needs across hospitals, care centers, and other high-risk sites.