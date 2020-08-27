New Silver Moon Completes Sea Trials

The Silver Moon is one step closer to delivery for Silversea, having successfully carried out her sea trials between August 8 and August 20, according to a press release.

Carrying a reduced crew of approximately 320 due to precautionary health protocols, the ship journeyed between Fincantieri’s shipyards in Ancona and Trieste, Italy, undergoing a week-long drydock period in the latter.

With a delivery date set for October 30, Silver Moon will become the second ship to join Silversea’s fleet in 2020, following the delivery of Silver Origin on June 3.

Silversea’s senior officers, external engineers, and representatives from both Fincantieri and the Royal Caribbean Group put Silver Moon through a series of preliminary tests in the Adriatic Sea: including noise and vibration tests.

Once Silver Moon was out of the water in Trieste, stability tests were performed; public spaces were inspected; and engineers applied the finishing touches to the ship’s exterior, according to a press release including the cleaning and painting of the hull, and the polishing of the ship’s brass propellers.

Secondary tests, including speed tests, were then carried out on the return sailing from Trieste to Ancona. Work has now recommenced on the ship’s interior, ahead of the vessel’s official delivery in October, Silversea said, as the ship will sail under the command of Captain Alessandro Zanello

With over 20 years of experience at Silversea Cruises alone, Captain Zanello was at the helm for the launch of Silver Moon’s sister ship, Silver Muse, back in 2017, and was also present for the sea trials of Silver Spirit in 2009.

“As my third with Silversea, I must say that Silver Moon’s sea trials felt a little surreal after everything that happened in the months prior,” said Zanello. “I was originally scheduled to travel to the shipyard in Ancona in April. I was with family in Canada at the time. Unfortunately there were no flights from Canada to Ancona, so I was unable to reach the ship until July.

"The sea trials themselves felt special, indeed, and were held in unique circumstances. Enhanced health and safety protocols were in place, including temperature screenings, physical distancing, and the wearing of face coverings both on the ship and in the shipyard. Meal hours were extended and we ate with fewer people in the restaurant.

"During the sea trials themselves, we had far fewer people on board than for those of Silver Muse. Safety was the primary concern. Nevertheless, we managed to carry out all test successfully. I must admit, sea trials can often be stressful, with too many people on the bridge; it was quite pleasant to have a more tranquil environment," continued Zanello. "Perhaps we will be forced to review our processes going forwards – this could be a positive thing. At the end of the sea trials, we shared a celebratory glass of prosecco with the team from Fincantieri. The ship is coming on nicely and she really is looking spectacular. This is a momentous occasion for all of us; we have worked very hard to reach this point. One of the most special moments for me was going into the dock to see the ship’s hull, before and after the painting. A small tradition of mine: I like to take a photo in front of the bulbous bow, when a fresh coat of paint glistens on the hull.”

In addition, Gudio Capurro will be the chief engineer aboard and Paolo Percivale will be hotel director.