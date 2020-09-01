September Cruise Ship Orderbook Update: 113 New Ships Still Expected

The cruise ship orderbook still stands at a staggering 113 new ships between now and 2027, with recently updated delivery dates now available from Cruise Industry News.
Some 237,024 berths are on order for the ocean-going fleet representing $65 billion in newbuild costs.
A new September update of the global cruise orderbook features a number of adjusted delivery dates as reported by numerous cruise operators.
September Cruise Ship Orderbook Update Highlights:
- Ten ships originally set for 2020 deliveries are still due to enter the global fleet shortly, these include the Silver Moon, World Voyager, Enchanted Princess, Iona, Sea Cloud Spirit, MSC Virtuosa, Costa Firenze, Saga's Spirit of Adventure, the Coral Geographer and Quark's Ultramarine.
- What may have been the two hottest new ships of 2020, the Carnival Mardi Gras and Odyssey of the Seas, have both been delayed to 2021.
- Crystal's entry into the expedition market has been pushed back, with the Endeavor now set to debut in 2021.
- Two ships heading to China won't be there until at least 2022: Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, an Oasis-class ship, and Genting's Global Dream.
- Download a PDF of the current orderbook here.