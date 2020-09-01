September Cruise Ship Orderbook Update: 113 New Ships Still Expected

The cruise ship orderbook still stands at a staggering 113 new ships between now and 2027, with recently updated delivery dates now available from Cruise Industry News.

Some 237,024 berths are on order for the ocean-going fleet representing $65 billion in newbuild costs.

A new September update of the global cruise orderbook features a number of adjusted delivery dates as reported by numerous cruise operators.

September Cruise Ship Orderbook Update Highlights: