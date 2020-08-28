Six New SunStone Expedition Cruise Ships Continue to Make Progress in China

Six newbuilds for SunStone Ships which are set to be chartered out are still making good progress under construction at China Merchants Group.

Following the successful debut of the Greg Mortimer for Aurora Expeditions in 2019, the Niels-Erik Lund-led SunStone Ships has six more expedition ships to deliver between now and 2023.

A slightly adjusted timeline is as follows:

Ocean Explorer - January 2021 - on charter to Vantage Travel.

Ocean Victory - March 2021 - on charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.

Sylvia Earle - September 2021 - on charter to Aurora Expeditions.

Ocean Odyssey - February 2022 - on charter to Vantage Travel.

Ocean Albatros - October 2022 - on charter to Albatros Expeditions.

Ocean Discoverer - March 2023 - on charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Aurora Expeditions.

Depending on the ship configuration, capacity can range between 130 berths up to 186 lower berths. The Sylvia Earle will have capacity for 130 guests, while the OCean Victory, Ocean Albatros and Ocean Discoverer will be bigger, at 186 berths; both ships set to be chartered to Vantage will have capacity for 140 guests.

Pictured above, the Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory are in the water for final interior outfitting, while the first few decks of the Sylvia Earle are coming together in the background.