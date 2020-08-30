Fleet Retrospective: Cunard and Seabourn 2000 Cruise Ship Lineup

Cunard Line and Seabourn had a fleet ranging from luxury small ships to the majestic Queen Elizabeth 2 in the year 2000, making it one of the most diverse company fleets at the turn of the century.

Queen Elizabeth 2

Built: 1967

Passengers: 1,750

Tonnage: 70,327

The last classic ocean liner still in service, the Queen Elizabeth 2 was retired in 2008. The vessel was sold to Dubai for use as a floating hotel. The project, however, suffered several delays and setbacks over the years. After ten years in lay-up, QE2 finally opened its doors as a hotel in 2018.

Caronia

Built: 1973

Passengers: 675

Tonnage: 24,492

The Caronia sailed for Cunard until 2004, when it was sold to Saga Cruises. After a refit, the vessel debuted as the Saga Ruby in 2005. Nearly ten years later, the Ruby was sold to a Singapore-based company that planned to use the vessel as a floating hotel. The project was abandoned and the vessel was scrapped in 2017.

Seabourn Goddess I

Built: 1984

Passengers: 116

Tonnage: 4,250

After being sold in 2001, the Sea Goddess I joined SeaDream Yacht Club’s fleet. The vessel was renamed the SeaDream I and has been sailing for the luxury brand ever since.

Seabourn Goddess II

Built: 1985

Passengers: 116

Tonnage: 4,250

The Sea Goddess II was sold to SeaDream Yacht Club in 2001. Renamed the SeaDream II, the ship still operates for SeaDream.

Seabourn Legend

Built: 1992

Passengers: 204

Tonnage: 10,000

The Seabourn Legend sailed with Seabourn until April 2015, when it was sold to Windstar Cruises, its current operator. After a significant refit, the ship emerged as the Star Legend one month later. Now it’s scheduled to undergo the "Star Plus" initiative, which will see the addition of a new midsection as the vessel is being stretched.

Seabourn Pride

Built: 1988

Passengers: 204

Tonnage: 10,000

The Seabourn Pride was sold to Windstar Cruises in 2013, joining its new operator in the following year. Now named the Star Pride, the vessel is expected to go through a major refurbishment, that includes stretching, in 2021.

Seabourn Spirit

Built: 1989

Passengers: 204

Tonnage: 10,000

Renamed the Star Breeze, the Seabourn Spirit joined Windstar Cruises’ fleet in 2015. Currently out of service, the ship was going through a lengthening process when the COVID-19 pandemic started in Italy. It’s now scheduled to reenter service on October.

Seabourn Sun

Built: 1988

Passengers: 758

Tonnage: 38,000

The Royal Viking Sun became the Seabourn Sun and later the ship was renamed Prinsendam and transferred to Holland America Line in 2002, after only three years sailing for Seabourn. Nearly two decades later, in 2019, Prinsendam was sold to Germany’s Phoenix Reisen, who is the current operator of the ship.