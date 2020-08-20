New MSC Seashore Floats Out at Fincantieri

The float out of the new MSC Seashore took place today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The MSC Seashore, which will be the company’s longest ship at 339 metres and the largest and most innovative ever built in Italy, has now been moved to a wet dock until her delivery in July 2021 to allow for work on her interior, according to a press release.

She follows the Seaside and Seaview, but is the first of two Seaside Evo class ships with newly designed public spaces, more cabins and the highest ratio of outdoor space per guest of any ship in the company’s fleet.

More than 65 percent of the ship has been enhanced to make MSC Seashore a significant further evolution of her sister ships, the company said.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO, Fincantieri, commented: “The float out has always been one of the most satisfying moments for those involved in the construction of a ship. It is also the occasion to further strengthen everyone’s commitment, because when the ship touches the sea a lot of work has already been done, but much more still lies ahead. This applies even more to “MSC Seashore”, which will become the new flagship of MSC Cruises: a record-breaking ship, that focuses on innovation, technology and design, and emphasizing the Fincantieri leadership.

“The uncertain situation that we are experiencing worldwide adds even more important value to this day, which bodes well not only for MSC Cruises and for our company, but for the entire cruise industry”.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises added: “We are committed to our newbuild program, which with each new class of ships sees us innovating and setting new standards in the industry. MSC Seashore will in fact be the largest and most innovative cruise vessel ever built in Italy, featuring the latest and most advanced environmental technology currently available. She will also be one of two new ships for which we will receive delivery in 2021 thus underlying our belief in the long-term growth prospects of the sector – as also demonstrated by the return to service of our first ship earlier this week as well as the investments made in our new health and safety operating protocol which is already setting a new standard for the industry.”

In summer 2021, all three Seaside class ships will be deployed together in the Western Mediterranean.

The MSC Seashore will offer the popular Six Pearls itinerary calling the Italian cities of Genoa and, for visits to Pompeii, Naples; Messina, Sicily; Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain and Marseille, France. MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview operate ever-popular 7-night cruises in the West Mediterranean homeporting in Genoa.