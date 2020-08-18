Holland America Opens Bookings for 2022 Grand World Voyage and 2021 Grand Africa Voyage

Holland America is opening bookings for two long cruises: the 2022 Grand World Voyage and the 2021 Grand Africa Voyage.

Guests who want to circle the globe on the 128-day odyssey can now make their Grand World Voyage and Africa circumnavigation reservations, according to the company.

Both itineraries are roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and include overnight calls.

As an added incentive to make Grand Voyage reservations, Holland America is offering Early Booking Benefits on both itineraries to guests who book the full cruise. Bonus amenities include an onboard spending credit, prepaid gratuities, luggage delivery service and more.

Plus, those who book also receive 3% savings off the cruise-only fare when paid in full by June 1, 2021, for the Grand World Voyage and Feb, 26, 2021, for the Grand Africa Voyage.

Departing Fort Lauderdale Jan. 3, 2022, on a westward route, highlights of the 2022 Grand World Voyage include:

• Fifty ports of call in 27 countries, territories and island nations across four continents.

• Overnight calls at nine ports, including Tokyo and Kobe (Osaka), Japan; Xingang (Beijing), Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Singapore; Mumbai (Bombay), India; Aqaba, Jordan (overnight and next-day late departure); and Istanbul, Turkey.

• Late-night departures at 10 ports, including Hilo, Hawaii; Naha, Okinawa, Japan; Da Nang, Vietnam; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Aqaba; Ashdod (Jerusalem) and Haifa (Nazareth), Israel; and Mykonos, Greece.

• Scenic cruising in the Amazon River, Kanmon Strait and Dardanelles; transits of the Panama and Suez canals.

• Two equator crossings and one crossing of the International Date Line.

In fall 2021, Holland America Line’s Grand Africa Voyage will circle the continent and features more than a dozen epic safari experiences and wildlife encounters. The 71-day cruise aboard Zaandam departs Fort Lauderdale Oct. 10, 2021, and takes a clockwise route around the continent. Highlights include:

• 18 African calls, with additional visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Funchal, Madeira; Crete, Greece; and Aqaba, Jordan.

• Overnight stays at Aqaba; Mahe, Seychelles; Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Cape Town, South Africa (overnight and next-day late departure).

• Late-night departures at Crete; Safaga, Egypt; Richards Bay and Cape Town, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and San Juan.

• Wildlife opportunities at Jozani Forest Reserve, Lokobe National Park, Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve, Aqulia Game Reserve, Abuko Nature Reserve, Bandia Wildlife Reserve and more.



