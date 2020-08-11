Two Costa Ships Set to Start Cruising in September in Europe

Following the approval by the Italian Government of the resumption of cruises and new health protocols, Costa Cruises is planning to restart its operations from Italian ports gradually on September 6, 2020.

The return to cruising will be progressive, involving an increasing number of ships, the company said.

The first ship to set sail will be Costa Deliziosa, on September 6, 2020, sailing weekly voyages from Trieste to Greece.

She will be followed by Costa Diadema, on September 19, 2020, operating seven-day cruises in Western Mediterranean from Genoa to Italy and Malta.

From the entry into force of the new decree by the Italian Government, Costa Cruises is working with Flag State authorities and the destinations to ensure a responsible, smooth and well organized application of the new regulations and protocols, in close cooperation with the local institutions, health authorities, harbor master’s offices, ports and terminals and RINA.

Further details on the Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema itineraries will be announced in the coming days.