MSC Won't Be Selling Any Cruise Ships

MSC Poesia

Two MSC Cruises ships about to start service in the Mediterranean should grow to 14 ships in service by this coming winter, while the company has no plans to retire or sell any ships, Gianni Onorato, CEO, told Cruise Industry News.

With a modern but large fleet, MSC won’t be divesting any tonnage, he said.

“No, absolutely not,” he answered, when asked about ship sales. “I don’t know why (the other companies) are doing it. I don't know why they are creating competitors.”

A number of Carnival Corporation ships have recently been sold to other companies. 

MSC, the world’s fastest-growing cruise line, has noted encouraging booking patterns for future seasons.

Onorato also noted that the company was already a lean operation.

“Being a private company, a family-owned company, we have always been a leaner operation. We are more flexible than the others. Everyone is in a different situation and you cannot compare MSC with the bigger corporations.”

