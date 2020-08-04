Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

P&O Updates Newbuild Delivery Schedule

IonaP&O Cruises has announced that it plans to take delivery of Iona before the autumn and that following discussions with the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg Germany, Iona’s as yet unnamed sister ship will be delivered in December 2022, according to a press release. 

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “Whilst our operations as currently paused, we are delighted that we have more clarity on the arrival of these two new ships.The final outfitting of Iona is almost complete and is looking stunning and we will take delivery of her before the autumn. We also now know that her sister ship will join the fleet at the end of 2022.

“Both ships are eagerly anticipated by our guests and we are seeing strong demand for the future. The space on these two ships will allow for extraordinary experiences; visual entertainment displays; new dining concepts and many new areas for relaxation and indulgence.”

Itineraries for the second ship will go on sale in Spring 2021.

