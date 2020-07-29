Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Cancels All October Cruises

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between October 1 and October 31, 2020 for its three cruise brands: Norwegian, Regent and Oceania.

In an effort to provide additional transparency, beginning in August, the company plans to provide an update at the end of each month regarding the status of voyage suspensions, including any potential extensions, according to a statement.

The company said it will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

