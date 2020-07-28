FTI Cruises To Shut Down

As part of a restructuring, FTI Group has announced it will shut down its one-ship cruise brand.

The German tour operator will cease operating the FTI Berlin, which had sailed under the FTI banner since 2012 as was originally delivered in 1980.

The ship had global routes and carried 420 guests. Of note, the vessel was stretched in the mid 1980s.

Prior to the news, FTI had only published cruises through October 2020 and the Berlin was slated to sail in Northern Europe during the summer, before moving to the Mediterranean in the fall and the Caribbean for the winter, including Cuba.

The last cruise of the Mediterranean season was scheduled roundtrip from Nice to Palamos, Sant Charles de Rapita, Ibiza, Formentera, Palma de Mallorca and Mahon, Menorca.