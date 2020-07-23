MSC Cruises Hires Kerry Anastassiadis

Kyriakos (Kerry) Anastassiadis has been appointed senior advisor for institutional and maritime affairs at MSC Cruises where he will liaise with public authorities and regulatory bodies, according to a press release.

Prior to joining MSC Cruises he was CEO of Greece-based Celestyal Cruises where he oversaw a major rebranding exercise and a focus on Eastern Mediterranean operations.

Kerry was appointed in 2017 as the European Chairman of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) where he actively defended the cruise industry’s reputation and record before institutions of the European Union and other public authorities across Europe.

Previously, he held a range of senior executive positions as General Manager, CEO and President at several internationally-renowned corporations, including The Coca-Cola Company, Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company, Polariod and Procter & Gamble working throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and raised in Southern Africa, Kerry obtained a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and Finance at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and a postgraduate title in Market Research and Advertising.