Viking World Cruise Expands to 136 Days, 56 Ports

Viking has announced its new 2021-2022 Viking World Cruise, which will span 136 days, 27 countries and 56 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities, according to a press release.

Setting sail on December 24, 2021, from Fort Lauderdale on the Viking Star, the itinerary will include three new ports of call for Viking, including Phillip Island and Eden, Australia, as well as Yangon, Myanmar.

The voyage swill first head to Central America; transit through the Panama Canal; journey up the West Coast of North America before crossing the Pacific Ocean and calling upon Hawaii; visit New Zealand and Australia; and sail through Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean before concluding in London.

Guests may also choose a shorter, 119-day portion of the sailing, 2022 Viking World Horizons, which departs from Los Angeles on January 10, 2022 and visits 22 countries and 49 ports before ending in London.

All Viking World Cruise guests will also receive the complimentary option to remain onboard for three additional days and disembark in the ship’s home port of Bergen, Norway.

“For more than 20 years, we have been committed to providing our guests with immersive and culturally enriching experiences while traveling the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “This has been an unusual year for all travelers, but we remain focused on the future and are pleased to offer our guests a new destination-focused World Cruise that allows for extensive exploration in 2021-2022.”