Fred. Olsen Heading to Black Sea in 2022

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering a sneak peak at its 2022 itineraries with the early release of a 28-night Black Sea Discovery with the Mediterranean cruise, setting sail from Dover in September 2022 on the classic Balmoral.

The cruise will offer opportunities to explore many vibrant towns and cities of the Mediterranean, before a scenic sailing along the narrow Bospheros Strait and into the Black Sea. Here, a host of exciting destinations await, from Georgia to Ukraine, and from Romania to Russia.

Jackie Martin, Marketing and Sales Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This is set to be a fantastic cruise. In just one holiday, guests will have the opportunity to sample wines in the rolling vineyards of Georgia, taste fresh tea on one of Sochi’s many plantations, get lost in one of the world’s largest Catacombs in Ukraine, experience the vibrant cities of Valletta and Istanbul and take in the stunning views on a boat tour along the Danube.

“What’s more, once guests have finished exploring these many and varied destinations, they can return to our smaller ship Balmoral and enjoy a drink in one of our comfortable lounges, indulge in some retail therapy or a sumptuous afternoon tea, or relax with a treatment in the Atlantis Spa on us, with up to £250 per person to enjoy on board. Of course, they may choose to use this towards our tours ashore, for an even more immersive experience.”

Balmoral’s 28-night L2222 Black Sea Discovery with the Mediterranean cruise, departing from Dover on September 27 2022, will call into the following ports, with prices starting from £4,299 per person: Dover, UK – Gibraltar, Gibraltar – Valletta, Malta – Cruising Dardanelles at sunset – Istanbul, Turkey – cruising Bosphorus Strait at sunset – Sochi, Russia – Batumi, Georgia – Odessa, Ukraine – Constanta, Romania – cruising Bospherus Strait – cruising Dardanelles – Piraeus (for Athens), Greece – Katakolon, Greece – cruising Strait of Messina – Mahon, Menorca, Spain – Dover, UK.