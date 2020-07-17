Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

NCLH Makes Fundraising Moves

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $250 million of ordinary shares.

The company said intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to $37.5 million of additional ordinary shares.  It added it expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

In addition the company also announced it is proposing to sell $675 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2026 in a private offering. 

The company is also proposing to sell $250 million aggregate principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2025. The company said it intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Exchangeable Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the Exchangeable Notes are issued, up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking