NCLH Makes Fundraising Moves

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $250 million of ordinary shares.

The company said intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to $37.5 million of additional ordinary shares. It added it expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

In addition the company also announced it is proposing to sell $675 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2026 in a private offering.

The company is also proposing to sell $250 million aggregate principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2025. The company said it intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Exchangeable Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the Exchangeable Notes are issued, up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes.