Royal Caribbean Group Not Looking to Sell Ships

"There are no plans, but there are consideration(s),” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, responding to a question about ship sales on a webinar.

"We will look at that on a somewhat opportunistic basis,” Fain said.

At the helm of Royal Caribbean Group, Fain oversees the Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Silversea brands, as well as joint ventures for TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Pullmantur. 

Fain did concede, however, the Pullmantur fleet was in the process of being sold. All three Pullmantur ships are likely to be dismantled in Turkey.

"For the rest of the fleet, we will be looking for selected opportunities, but our fleet has been consisting of very modern and efficient vessels which were ahead of their time even when they were built,” Fain explained.

