Carnival to Delay New Ship Introductions

Carnival Corporation said it expects ony five of nine new ships set for delivery in fiscal year 2020 and 2021 to be delivered prior to the end of fiscal year 2021.
Carnival said that due to shipyard delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects later deliveries of ships originally expected for fiscal year 2022 and 2023.
Arnold Donald, CEO, speaking on the company's business update call earlier in the week, said they had negotiated 16 delayed deliveries. The company expects two to three new ships to be delivered on a yearly basis going forward.
The company did not elaborate on which ships would see delays and further commented there would not be cancellations.
"We are not in discussions about cancelling ships," said Donald. "We are in discussions with the yard about timing and deliveries."
Pre-COVID Carnival Corporation Anticipated Delivery Schedule/Orderbook:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost1
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|P&O Cruises
|Iona
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer
|Europe
|2020
|Princess
|Enchanted Princess
|$760
|141,000
|3,660
|Fincantieri
|Eur/Carib
|2020
|Carnival
|Mardi Gras
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer Turku
|Carib
|2020
|Costa Cruises
|Firenze
|$780
|135,500
|4,232
|Fincantieri
|China
|2020
|AIDA Cruises
|AIDAcosma
|$950
|183,900
|5,400
|Meyer
|Europe
|2021
|Holland America
|Ryndam
|$520
|99,000
|2,660
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|2021
|Seabourn
|Venture
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti
|World
|2021
|Princess
|Discovery Princess
|$760
|141,000
|3,660
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|2021
|Costa Cruises
|Toscana
|$950
|183,900
|5,224
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|2021
|Seabourn
|Unnamed
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti
|World
|2022
|P&O Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer
|TBA
|2022
|Carnival
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|2022
|Cunard Line
|Unnamed
|$600
|113,000
|3,000
|Fincantieri
|World
|2022
|AIDA Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,400
|Meyer
|TBA
|2023
|Princess
|Unnamed
|$1,000
|175,000
|4,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|2023
|Carnival China
|Unnamed
|$750
|135,000
|5,000
|CSSC
|China
|2023
|Carnival China
|Unnamed
|$750
|135,000
|5,000
|CSSC
|China
|2024
|Princess
|Unnamed
|$1,000
|175,000
|4,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|2025
(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated
: LNG Powered
: Expedition Vessel
: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel