Carnival to Delay New Ship Introductions

Costa Firenze Under Construction at Fincantieri

Carnival Corporation said it expects ony five of nine new ships set for delivery in fiscal year 2020 and 2021 to be delivered prior to the end of fiscal year 2021.

Carnival said that due to shipyard delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, it expects later deliveries of ships originally expected for fiscal year 2022 and 2023. 

Arnold Donald, CEO, speaking on the company's business update call earlier in the week, said they had negotiated 16 delayed deliveries. The company expects two to three new ships to be delivered on a yearly basis going forward. 

The company did not elaborate on which ships would see delays and further commented there would not be cancellations. 

"We are not in discussions about cancelling ships," said Donald. "We are in discussions with the yard about timing and deliveries." 

Pre-COVID Carnival Corporation Anticipated Delivery Schedule/Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery
lngP&O Cruises Iona $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Europe 2020
Princess Enchanted Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib 2020
lngCarnival Mardi Gras $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Turku Carib 2020
redCosta Cruises Firenze $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China 2020
lngAIDA Cruises AIDAcosma $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer Europe 2021
Holland America Ryndam $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri TBA 2021
expSeabourn Venture $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World 2021
Princess Discovery Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri TBA 2021
lngCosta Cruises Toscana $950 183,900 5,224 Meyer Turku TBA 2021
expSeabourn Unnamed $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World 2022
lngP&O Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer TBA 2022
lngCarnival Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Turku TBA 2022
Cunard Line Unnamed $600 113,000 3,000 Fincantieri World 2022
lngAIDA Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer TBA 2023
lngPrincess Unnamed $1,000 175,000 4,300 Fincantieri TBA 2023
redCarnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China 2023
redCarnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China 2024
lngPrincess Unnamed $1,000 175,000 4,300 Fincantieri TBA 2025

(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated 

lngLNG Powered

expExpedition Vessel

redChina/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel

