Eckerö is shutting down its Birka Cruises subsidiary, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cruise ferry, the Birka Stockholm, sails between Stockholm, Sweden and Mariehamn.

The company said more than 500 employees would lose jobs, as CEO Björn Blomqvist said there was no profitability in the near future.

The ship could make for a true cruise ship conversion, having been launched in 2004.