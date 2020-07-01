Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas Is Officially Delayed

Royal Caribbean International's new Odyssey of the Seas is officially delayed, and won't be delivered as anticipated this fall.

"The impact of worldwide port and shipyard closures have created delays in the construction schedule and delivery of Odyssey of the Seas," Royal Caribbean said, in a statement. "Based on adjusted plans and timelines created in partnership with Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, delivery of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship is now scheduled for April 2021. Odyssey of the Seas will spend her inaugural season sailing Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Rome, before arriving to the U.S. in November 2021. Originally, the ship was to debut in November 2020.

"We are working directly with our guests and travel partners to address this disruption to their vacations. We are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience and disappointment."