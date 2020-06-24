American Cruise Lines Targets July 12 For First Sailing

American Harmony

American Cruise Lines is now aiming to be the first cruise operator back on U.S. waterways with its July 12 departure on the lower Mississippi River, sailing between Memphis and New Orleans on the new American Harmony.

The company had previously planned to start service on June 20 on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, but that trip was cancelled. 

The brand is also planning to kick start its Alaska season on July 23 with the American Constellation, and offer New England cruises starting on July 22 aboard the American Constitution.

The company said in a statement that it is hoping to start Columbia and Snake River programs as soon as possible; which would mean that Oregon would lift its overnight cruise ship restrictions. 

For a look inside the domestic river market, see the2021 USA River Market Report by Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking