Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Cancel August and September Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include all voyages embarking between August 1 and September 30, 2020 for its three cruise brands, Norwegian, Oceania and Regent.

The voyage cancellations exclude September Seattle-based Alaska voyages.

The company is also cancelling select voyages through October 2020, including Canada and New England sailings, due to travel and port restrictions.

The company said that it will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

Impacted October sailings include Pacific Coastal voyages on the Norwegian Bliss and Joy, and Canada/New England cruises on the Breakaway, Gem, Insignia and Seven Seas Navigator.