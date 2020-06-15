Virgin's Second Cruise Ship Hits The Water

Virgin Voyages' second newbuild, the Valiant Lady, was floated out recently at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

She will sail seven-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain when she debuts in May 2021, according to a prior announcement from Virgin.

The Scarlet Lady, the line's first 2,770-guest ship, was originally set to debut earlier this year but that has now been pushed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virgin will offer three itinerary options from Barcelona aboard the Valiant Lady.

The first will call in Ibiza, Monte Carlo, Marseille and Olbia. A second offering will call in Ibiza, Toulon, Ajaccio, Marina di Carrara and Cagliari; and a third itinerary focuses on Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and the British port of Gibraltar. All three feature a Friday overnight in Ibiza.