Virgin's Second Cruise Ship Hits The Water

Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages' second newbuild, the Valiant Lady, was floated out recently at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

She will sail seven-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain when she debuts in May 2021, according to a prior announcement from Virgin.

The Scarlet Lady, the line's first 2,770-guest ship, was originally set to debut earlier this year but that has now been pushed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Virgin will offer three itinerary options from Barcelona aboard the Valiant Lady.

The first will call in Ibiza, Monte Carlo, Marseille and Olbia. A second offering will call in Ibiza, Toulon, Ajaccio, Marina di Carrara and Cagliari; and a third itinerary focuses on Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and the British port of Gibraltar. All three feature a Friday overnight in Ibiza.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Gamemasters

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today