Viking Venus Floated Out at Fincantieri

Viking Venus

The Viking Venus, the seventh ship for Viking's ocean-ship series, was floated out today at Fincantieri's facility in Ancona.

The ship will now move to the yard's wetdock for interior outfitting prior to her delivery in 2021. 

The 47,800-ton, 930-guest ship is one of up to 20 Fincantieri is building for Viking.

The ships adhere to latest navigation regulations and are equipped with the modern safety systems, the yard said. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems which minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.

Viking Venus

Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, trusting the shipowner who was entering the ocean cruise market as a start-up. Today, the cooperation which first began with an order for two ships, has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to VARD for two expedition cruise ships and two options. 

The Viking Star was delivered by Fincantieri's Marghera yard in 2015, and was followed by the Viking Sea, Sky, Sun and Orion in 2016, 2017 and 2018, all from the Ancona yard. The Viking Jupiter was also delivered from Ancona in February 2019. The other 10 ships, options included, will take to the sea from Fincantieri's Italian yards between 2021 and 2027.

