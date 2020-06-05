Silversea Takes Delivery of Silver Origin

Silversea Cruises has taken delivery of its first-ever destination-specific ship, the Silver Origin, from Dutch shipyard De Hoop.

An intimate ceremony, held on Wednesday June 3, 2020, marked the first in-person cruise ship delivery since the pandemic prompted a global lockdown, according to a company statement.

Select Silversea top executives—including Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman; Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO; Damien O’Connor, SVP Hotel Operations & Onboard Revenue; and Barbara Muckermann, Chief Marketing Officer—attended the ceremony in Rotterdam.

Joined by representatives from De Hoop Shipyard, Silversea’s executives took a tour of the completed ship for the first time and were present for the official flag ceremony.

“It was a very proud moment for me to attend Silver Origin’s official delivery ceremony in person, and to welcome Silversea’s first-ever destination-specific ship to our fleet. I am very grateful to all involved in the build, especially the professionals at De Hoop Shipyard,” says Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio. “In September 2013, Silversea became the first cruise line to launch an ultra-luxury ship in the Galapagos Archipelago. We have invested our accrued know-how into the design of Silver Origin. Every element of the ship has been designed with the destination in mind and tailored to enhance the experience for travelers, while fostering a deep sense of respect for this magnificent ecosystem and everything that inhabits it.”

“We welcome the beautiful Silver Origin to our fleet as the first ship since the start of our collaboration with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President & CEO. “The ship demonstrates how fruitful our collaboration has been, while providing an indication of the great success to come. With Silversea’s destination expertise and the invaluable support of the RCL group, we have pushed the boundaries of ultra-luxury travel in the Galapagos with Silver Origin. I want to extend my gratitude to all those involved, including my colleagues at both Silversea and RCL, but especially to the De Hoop Shipyard who overcame many challenges to complete the ship.”

“It has been extremely rewarding to work on this project, and we are proud for having been able to deliver the ship in spite of the external challenges,” says Patrick Janssens, CEO of De Hoop Shipyard. “The delivery ceremony marked a momentous moment for both parties, and delivering Silver Origin to Silversea’s Executives here in Rotterdam was a great pleasure. We wish the cruise line every success for the future and we look forward to seeing this beautiful ship in the Galapagos Islands where she belongs.”