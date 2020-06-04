Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Ponant to Offer Cruises from France Starting in July

Le Champlain

Ponant is offering cruises to the local market, sailing from French ports, starting in early July.

The company is offering five different itineraries, with Le Dumont d'Urville sailing week long cruises from roundtrip Le Havre from July through September. There is scenic cruising on the Seine River along with zodiac tours in Étretat. 

Le Champlain will sail from roundtirp from Saint-Malo on week-long cruises, as well the Jacques Cartier. 

Bordeaux Cruises

From Bordeaux, guests can board Le Bougainville for week-long cruises from July 4 to Sept. 19.

L'Austral will be deployed from Marseilles, also on week-long cruises through early October.

Finally, Le Lyrial will sail until mid October on week-long cruises from Nice.

