Norwegian Cruise Line said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extending its operations pause through July 31, cancelling all July departures across its fleet.

Guests will receive a future cruise credit of 125 percent for cruises that were set to leave between March 18 and July 31. The credit can be applied to any Norwegian sailing through the end of 2022,

The company also announced ti is giving out a 20 percent discount on any cruises booked by May 31, 2020, using a Future Cruise Credit.