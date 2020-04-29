$1.7 Million for Lindblad in 2019

Sven-Olof Lindblad, president and CEO, Lindblad Expeditions, saw total compensation of $1.7 million 2019 for a strong year of performance for the expedition cruise brand.

For 2019, full year tour revenues of $309.7 million increased $43.2 million, or 16%, as compared to 2017. The increase was driven by growth of $29.5 million at the Lindblad segment and a $13.7 million increase at Natural Habitat, the company said.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $246.3 million increased $29.5 million, or 14% compared to 2017 primarily driven by 8% growth in Available Guest Nights, most notably due to the launch of the National Geographic Quest in July 2017 and the National Geographic Venture in December 2018, as well as from the impact of voyage cancellations in the first quarter of 2017 for repairs on the National Geographic Orion and National Geographic Sea Lion.

The year on year growth also reflects an increase in Occupancy in 2018 to 91% from 87% in 2017 due to higher overall demand across the fleet, as well as 6% growth in Net Yield to $1,044 from increased prices and changes in itineraries.

The information came in a Wednesday evening SEC filing.

"We believe that a skilled, experienced and dedicated management team is essential to our future performance and to building stockholder value. We seek to establish competitive compensation programs that enable us to attract and retain executive officers with these qualities," the company said.

Compensation programs for executives are designed with the target to motivate executive officers to achieve and create stockholder value; to attract and retain executive officers who the company believes have the experience, temperament, talents, and convictions to contribute significantly to future success; and to align the economic interests of our executive officers with the interests of stockholders.

Compensation Table: