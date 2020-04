Crystal Cruises Makes Job Cuts at Miami Headquarters

Crystal Cruises has made a number of job cuts at its Miami offices, according to a filing with the State of Florida.

Some workers will be placed on unpaid furlough while some have been terminated, according to a company letter.

The cuts affect 56 Crystal employees, with the company citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Job Titles Placed on Unpaid, Temporary Furlough:

Air Corp. Travel

Air Services Analyst

Cash Accountant Clerk

Coordinator, Group Sales

Corporate Meeting & Incentive Group Specialist

Elite Agent

Group Coordinator

Jr. Staff Accountant (2)

Manager, Quality Assurance.

Manager, Shoreside Projects

Personal Cruise Consultant

Personal Vacation Consultant

Product Owner, IT Development

Quality Control Agent

Reservation Agent

Senior Analyst, Revenue Management

System Support Specialist

Job Titles Terminated: