One Ocean Expeditions Owes Creditors CAN$29 Million

One Ocean Expeditions has a creditor list that totals CAN$29.5 million (Canadian Dollar) in debts, according to a Creditor Notice obtained by Cruise Industry News.
The company essentially suspended operations in October with the RCGS Resolute in Argentina Two Russian ships on charter to the Canadian brand were also recalled by their owners in 2019.
On April 17 the now-defunct expedition cruise brand filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal (“NOI”) pursuant to Section 50.4(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (“BIA”) engaging
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT (“PwC”) as trustee under the NOI.
"Ongoing efforts in restructuring and repositioning since the sudden and unwarranted withdrawal of our Russian vessels in 2019 have been further challenged under the current global pandemic making filing requisite in the interest of all stakeholders – in short, allowing for the best path forward for OOE and its stakeholders," the company said in a letter.
Top 20 OOE Creditors:
|Creditor
|Category
|Owed
|321 Direct Passenger Creditors
|Direct Passengers
|$4,671,890.22
|Export Development Canada (EDC)
|Business
|$2,800,000.00
|Swoop Travel LTD
|Agent
|$1,540,789.24
|Bunnys Adventure and Cruise Shipping Limited
|Business
|$1,279,435.41
|Polar Cruises
|Agent
|$1,249,802.76
|G&P Group Lucerne
|Business
|$1,154,567.68
|Delfines S.A. Port Agency
|Business
|$1,130,500.00
|220 Contractor Creditors
|Contractors
|$1,076,958.62
|World Fuel Services Corporation
|Business
|$862,982.47
|Columbia Cruise Services
|Business
|$798,000.00
|Chater Marine Supply
|Business
|$623,703.26
|South America Travel Centre
|Agent
|$601,380.73
|Expedition Trips
|Agent
|$552,751.35
|Quest Nature Tours
|Agent
|$517,624.79
|Adventure Life Journeys
|Agent
|$424,017.01
|Eclipse Travel
|Agent
|$397,628.26
|Steppes Travel - UK
|Agent
|$385,456.21
|Forward Travel
|Agent
|$326,845.84
|Tropical Birding
|Agent
|$248,091.55
|Exodus Travel
|Agent
|$222,209.27
(Amounts are in Canadian Dollars.)