Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Hunting for Money

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are looking for financing options, according to recent media reports.

Industry giant Carnival Corporation has raised funds with stock and bond offerings, giving it cash to handle a worst-case scenario of no revenue for almost a year.

Now Royal Caribbean and Norwegian are to be following suit. Royal Caribbean is said to need $400 million per month to fund operations at its current state, according to financial sources. A report in Bloomberg earlier this week said the company was looking at bond offerings to raise cash.

Last week, Reuters reported that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had tapped Goldman Sachs to explore options, including selling a stake in the company.