Norwegian Cancels Sun Alaska Program; Drops Prices On Other Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line announced that the Norwegian Sun's summer program, ranging from May 21 to October 18, has been cancelled, citing a fleet redeployment. The ship was poised to sail long itineraries to Alaska.

Guests booked on Norwegian Sun departures from May 21 to August 12, 2020:will receive a refund in the form of a future cruise credit worth 125% of the fare paid, which will be valid for a period of one year and can be applied to any future published sailing through December 31, 2022.

Guests booked on cruises from August 13 to October 18 will receive a 100% refund of the fare paid which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment. Additionally, guests who rebook their vacation by April 27, 2020 for any sailing beginning October 1, 2020 will receive a 20% discount off the voyage fare.

"In conjunction with the cancelation of the Norwegian Sun voyages to Alaska, you will notice we have reduced our rates for cruises in July, August and September across the three vessels that will continue to sail Alaska - Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Jewel," the company said, in a letter sent to travel partners. "We urge you to review the pricing on those dates, as you will likely find extremely favorable fares."