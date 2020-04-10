Fred. Olsen Fleet Finds Temporary Home in Firth of Forth

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ ocean fleet has taken up temporary residence in Scotland’s Firth of Forth, just outside the Port of Rosyth, during the company’s pause in cruise operations which is running through Mid May, according to a statement.

Fred. Olsen’s Balmoral, Boudicca, Braemar and Black Watch are all now based temporarily in the Firth of Forth, according to the company.

Peter Deer, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Last month, we at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines made the difficult decision to pause our cruise operations voluntarily for a period of time, as many other cruise operators have done.

“In the meantime, we have been working with Forth Ports and have secured safe, temporary anchorages for our ships in the Firth of Forth. Each ship will retain a small team on board to continue essential operations, and locals might see the ships move within the river from time to time to carry out their duties.

“We look forward to brighter times ahead and to welcoming our valued guests back onboard when the time is right for us all.”