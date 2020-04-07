Genting Cruise Lines has announced a new comprehensive onboard health plan for its Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises brands,.

“At Genting Cruise Lines, the safety and health of our guests and crew are of paramount importance to us," said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “As a responsible cruise company, it is our duty to adopt a pro-active approach to meet and also strive to exceed the growing expectations and concerns of the public. As such, we have carefully reviewed our prevention and response plan with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind to devise and provide enhanced and comprehensive measures across our fleet."

“The public will be pleased to know for instance, Dream Cruises’ latest new build design allows for 100% external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to each passenger and crew cabin, as well as onboard public areas. There is no re-circulation of air between cabins or within the ship– ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessel. Besides that, isolated wards are available in the Medical Centre and cabins can be converted into quarantine rooms if required.”

Genting Cruise Lines will also further collaborate with the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) to contribute to the publishing of a white paper for the cruise industry’s prevention and response plan against COVID-19, providing a comprehensive and unified standard for the cruise industry to ensure the safety and well-being of all cruising guests and crew, the company said.

Preventative Measures:

I. Embarkation and Disembarkation

Mandatory temperature screening and pre-boarding health declarations for all guests.

Infrared fever screening system at the ship gangway.

Higher frequency with increased levels of sanitization and disinfection at the ship gangway and passenger walkways.

Stringent checks for all embarking individuals including crew travel documents; guests aged 70 years and above to provide a doctor’s certificate of fitness for travel.

Online check-in for guests to receive designated arrival time at the cruise terminal to minimize crowd congestion.

Additional waiting areas for cruise boarding & disembarkation (with staggered times).

Compliance with all local port and health authorities’ regulations.

II. Guest accommodations

Higher frequency with increased levels of sanitization and disinfection in guest cabins with hospital grade disinfectants, including: Twice daily wipe-down of guest cabins. Fogging of vacant guest cabins. Twice daily wipe-down and fogging of guest cabin alleys.

Clean and disinfect guest bathrooms with heavy-duty alkaline bathroom cleaner and disinfectant.

Timely removal of food items from cabins to prevent spoilage and cultivation of microorganisms and bacteria.

Timely housekeeping cabin turnover; bedsheets and linens professionally cleaned and disinfected at high temperatures

Injection of diluted cleaning solution into drains to avoid clogged pipes and to prevent bacterial growth.

In case of sickness, thorough cleaning and disinfection with hospital grade disinfectant or steam sterilization.

III. Common Public Areas

All public areas on board will undergo a two-tier sanitization process with thorough cleansing, fogging and wiping using hospital grade disinfectant. Onboard venues and cleaning. .Frequency: Elevators: Every 2 hours Public areas and facilities: 2 – 10 times daily Spa and amenities: Min 2 times daily Other Public Areas: To adjust disinfection frequency accordingly

Common public areas sanitized from 1-4 times daily and frequent touchpoints (handrails, lift buttons, table-tops, door handles etc.) sterilized every hour or less.

Frequent usage of heavy-duty neutral PH floor-cleaning agent to disinfect all floor areas of the ship.

Sanitizer dispensers available at various public areas and crew members stationed at key onboard venues to provide hand sanitation.

IV. Food Hygiene Practices & Standards

F&B restaurants / bar areas, including galleys, will be cleaned and sanitized 3 times daily, during and after service.

Guests are encouraged to wash hands before entry and use sanitizer dispensers available at F&B outlet entrances/exits.

Guest seating will ensure ample spacing; disposable cutlery will be provided, upon request.

Self-service at F&B buffet restaurants will be suspended. All food & beverages will be served to guests by crew members wearing face masks & disposable gloves.

Culinary use of wild animals and related products are strictly prohibited.

Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced and product sourcing from highly affected regions will be strictly prohibited.

V. Entertainment and Recreational Activities

Theatres will be sanitized before and after each show; 3D glasses disinfected before and after guest usage (if applicable).

Cleaning and disinfection of all toys, games and Kids’ Club facilities twice daily and/or after every use.

All duty-free shops and entertainment venues will be disinfected twice daily before and after service.

All recreational equipment will be disinfected every 2 hours before guest usage.

Guests capacity will be limited to half the venue capacity to provide ample space between guests.

Sanitizer dispensers will be readily available at various venues including entertainment venue entrances/exits.

Tour coaches will be limited to half capacity & sanitized frequently; training for tour operators based on guidance from the WHO.

Spa & Gym facilities will be sanitized prior to and after usage by guests.

VI. Fresh Air Ventilation Systems

100% external fresh air is filtered and supplied to cabins and onboard public areas.

Air filters and cooling coils thoroughly checked, cleaned and replaced to ensure healthy air quality.

VII. Medical Centre

Isolated wards available in the Medical Centre

Contaminated items and medical waste will be properly sealed and disposed according to health and safety guidelines.

Used face masks and protective equipment disposed at designated central collection points.

Medical equipment and waste bins cleaned, disinfected and washed twice daily with hospital grade disinfectant.

VIII. Crew Members Practices & Standards