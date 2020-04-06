When the Major Cruise Lines Plan to Restart Service

The major cruise lines are planning to start operations again as soon as May in most cases.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival is planning to start some operations by May 11, according to a statement.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced it has decided to extend the suspension of sailings of its global fleet. At this time, it aims to resume service where it can on May 12.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has decided to further extend the pause of its cruise operation through May 29, according to a statement. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said, extending its operations pause from April 30 for another month.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced an extension of its previously announced voluntary suspension of all cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between April 12 and May 10, for its three cruise brands: Norwegian, Regent and Oceania.

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises has extended the voluntary suspension of its cruises until April 30.

Princess Cruises

Princess plans to resume some cruise operations on May 11.

AIDA Cruises

AIDA has stopped operations through April 30.

Celebrity Cruises

Holland America Line

Holland America has cancelled sailings scheduled to depart through May 14.

TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises has paused operations through April 30.

The above are the top 10 cruise brands by market capacity, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.