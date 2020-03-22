Guests and Crew Report Flu-Like Symptoms Aboard Zaandam

This morning aboard the Zaandam 13 guests and 29 crew reported to the ship’s medical center with influenza-like symptoms, according to a statement from Holland America Line.

The cruise operator said that it had all guests to remain in their staterooms until we have more information. There are 1,243 guests and 586 crew onboard, according to a press release.

The ship has activated these precautionary measures out of an abundance of caution:

• As is our standard practice, all ill persons have been isolated and their close contacts placed in quarantine.

• Guests have been asked to remain in their staterooms and monitor their health. If they become symptomatic, they are asked to call the medical center for an evaluation and care from the ship’s medical professionals (at no charge).

• Effective today, meal service will be provided by room service until further notice. All public areas are closed.

• The entire ship is operating at maximum sanitation levels, including rigorous cleaning and disinfecting of public and crew areas.

• Crew who are not required for the safe operation of the ship are being quarantined. Those that are needed to maintain the ship’s operation are being asked to self-isolate when not performing essential functions, practice social distancing, self-monitor and report any illness to the Medical Center.

• Both internet and guest stateroom telephone services remain complimentary so that guests may stay in touch with their families.

The Zaandam was sailing a South America voyage that departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile, on March 21. However, due to global health concerns, Holland America Line made the decision to suspend its global cruise operations for 30 days and end its current cruises in progress as quickly as possible and return guests home. Despite previous confirmations that guests could disembark in Punta Arenas, Chile, for flights, they were not permitted to do so.

No one has been off the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas.

The Zaandam then sailed to Valparaiso, Chile, where it remained at anchor March 20-21 while taking on provisions and fuel, including regular medications for those that needed them.

The Zaandam departed Valparaiso on March 21 and is currently sailing north.

"Our intention is to proceed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for arrival on March 30, however we are still working on securing a reservation to transit the Panama Canal. Alternative options are also being developed," the company said.