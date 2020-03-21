SunStone's Ocean Victory Launched in China

SunStone Ships has launched its second Infinity-class newbuild as the Ocean Victory was introduced at the Haimen Shipyard in China earlier this week.

The vessel is set to be delivered in later this year on a split charter deal that will see Albatros operate the vessel in Antarctica and Victory Cruise Lines operate the ship in Alaska. Each charterer will have the ship for approximately 180 calendar days annually. CMI Leisure is expected to run the hotel operation.

The Niels-Erik Lund-led SunStone Ships marks its second newbuild, having delivered the Greg Mortimer to Aurora Expeditions on a long-term charter deal last year.

Five more ships are planned on the cruise ship orderbook, and the company has options to build up to 10 in total.

The Ocean Victory will have capacity for 186 guests.