Puerto Vallarta to Accommodate Westerdam

Holland America Line will now bring Westerdam to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, instead of Juneau, Alaska, according to a statement.

When the company announced a voluntary suspension of global cruise operations on March 13, the decision where to dock the Westerdam was re-assessed as part of a broader review of ships deployment during this period. The ship was not currently in service after departing Asia, where four cruises were cancelled.

Prior to arrival in Puerto Vallarta, Westerdam will clear U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and medical entry requirements in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 16th and 17th.

Westerdam departed from Manila, Philippines, on March 2, 2020, with no passengers. Aboard ship are 680 crew and 18 contract service staff, all of which tested negative for COVID-19 in mid-February. Upon arrival to Puerto Vallarta, the ship will have sailed for more than a month with no port calls.