U.S. Government Shuts Down Cruise Industry for 30 Days

U.S. President Donald Trump said that what essentially is the U.S. cruise industry would shut down on Friday for 30 days at his request in a post on Twitter.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way," Trump said in a Tweet.

This news comes after a day of major cruise lines suspending operations, despite efforts by the industry's trade group, CLIA.