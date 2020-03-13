CIN Digital Reports

U.S. Government Shuts Down Cruise Industry for 30 Days

Royal Caribbean Ship

U.S. President Donald Trump said that what essentially is the U.S. cruise industry would shut down on Friday for 30 days at his request in a post on Twitter.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way," Trump said in a Tweet.

This news comes after a day of major cruise lines suspending operations, despite efforts by the industry's trade group, CLIA.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Acapulco
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide