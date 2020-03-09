Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Black Monday for Cruise Line Stocks

Apex Bow

It was a rough Monday of trading for cruise line stocks following market turmoil, a weekend of negative cruise industry press, ongoing coronavirus coverage and an unprecedented U.S. State Department warning on cruise travel.

Carnival Corporation ended the day at $21.73, down 19.93 percent from market open.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ended Monday at $48.27, down 25.75 percent.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closed at $19.81, down 26.66 percent.

Lindblad Expeditions was down 13.79 percent on the day, to $9.01.

