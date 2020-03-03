Pence to Meet with Cruise Line CEOs on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence will meet with cruise line CEOs on Saturday in Florida as the United States continues to work to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"And we will be meeting with leaders of the airline industry. We’ll be meeting with leaders of the cruise line industry. And we welcome the partnership with industry in this country as we work out the President’s top priority, which is the health and safety and wellbeing of the American people," Pence said, on Monday.

Pence, who is in charge of the response to the coronavirus, will meet with cruise operators, although more details were not immediately available.

CEOs expected to attend include Carnival Corporation's Arnold Donald, Royal Caribbean Cruises' Richard Fain and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' Frank Del Rio, although this could not be verified at press time.

Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings did not return requests for comment.