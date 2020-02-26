$11 Million for Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Carnival Corporation reported that President and CEO Arnold Donald saw total compensation of just over $11 million in 2019, according to a SEC filing.

Compensation Table:

"Our compensation programs emphasize both short and long-term performance through our annual bonus program (delivered in cash) and through the delivery of long-term incentives (equity) in a balanced approach (approximately 48% through base salary and bonus and 52% in long-term equity grants). The mix of our pay program is intended to motivate management to consider the impact of decisions on shareholders in the short, intermediate and long-term," Carnival said, in the filing.

"Our compensation philosophy has historically been to emphasize at risk incentive pay in order to drive a pay-for-performance culture. In furtherance of this philosophy, all direct compensation for our Named Executive Officers, other than base salary, is 100% at risk and performance-based," the company said.

All Other Compensation Table: