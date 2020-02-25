2020 Luxury Market Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News has released the 2020 Luxury Market Report, a PDF report analyzing the high-end cruise market, which is set to double in size between 2020 and 2027 based on the new ship orderbook.

In a concise and expanded 140 pages, the 2020 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News profiles all the luxury cruise operators globally, and presents capacity growth projections through 2027 for each brand.

There is also regional capacity data and market share data.

With 44 new luxury ships set to debut in the next seven years, luxury cruise lines outline their strategies and points of differentiation in the latest report, not only with deployment, but onboard, with hotel amenities and food and beverage.

Many are also diving into the expedition market as evidenced by newbuilds from Seabourn, Crystal and Viking.

Entering the market, Scenic launched its first ocean-going ship in 2019, with Emerald following in 2021. MSC Cruises is another big market entry, set for a 2023 debut with a dedicated small-ship luxury product.

Meanwhile, virtually all other brands are building ships or expanding capacity.

Big ship operators are also profiled in their own section, with ship-within-a-ship luxury capacity from Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, MSC, Dream Cruises and Cunard, which when added up, claim a large portion of the luxury bared based on accommodation, service level and price.