Princess Details Sapphire's New Australia Program and Rates

Princess Cruises has announced plans to add 44 new cruises from five major Australian cities with the redeployment of the Sapphire Princess down under.

The 2,670-guest ship will arrive six months earlier than planned in Australia to commence an extended year-long season from May 1, 2020 in place of her previously announced program that included cruises from China.

Highlights of the new program include:

• A 10-night Coral Coast voyage sailing from Perth (Fremantle), visiting West Australia’s coastal destinations such as Broome, Geraldton and Exmouth. Departing May 4, 2020, fares start from $329 per person.

• Returning favorites include a 17-night Northern Explorer between Sydney and Perth (Fremantle) visiting destinations such as Geraldton and Cairns. Departing Perth (Fremantle) on June 8, 2020, fares start from $599 per person. Northern Explorer depatures are also available from Sydney and Brisbane.

• Australia Circumnavigation voyages from Sydney, Adelaide and Perth (Fremantle) including an inaugural 29-night Round Australia cruise out of Adelaide visiting Port Lincoln, Kangaroo Island, Port Arthur, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Yorkeys Knob, Alotau, Darwin, Kimberley Coast (Scenic Cruising), Broome, Geraldton, Perth (Fremantle), Margaret River (Busselton) and Adelaide. Departing from Perth (Fremantle) August 10, 2020, fares start from $1,919 per person.

• Roundtrip voyages to Fiji from Brisbane and Sydney including a 12-night Fiji cruise sailing from Sydney visiting Dravuni Island and Lautoka departing June 25, 2020, fares start from $539 per person.

“With the ongoing uncertainty of travel restrictions and port closures in Asia impacting our cruise operations in the region, we hope that this extended deployment in Australia will benefit local tourism, particularly in regional areas with 102 visits to ports around country during her year-long deployment,” said Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz.

“Our expanded program includes convenient new departures from Sydney, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane between May and October 2020 at unprecedented value, with special launch fares for cruises departing within the next three to six months.”

On sale from Wednesday, February 26, Sapphire Princess year-long program will include 171 port calls including an inaugural Australia circumnavigation voyage sailing Adelaide roundtrip with similar options from Fremantle and Sydney and 19 maiden calls along Western Australia’s coast including Geraldton and Exmouth.

The Sapphire Princess will arrive into Perth (Fremantle) following a multi-million dollar refurbishment and will receive the new MedallionNet feature from June 4, offering guests the best Wi-Fi at sea.