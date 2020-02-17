Wartsila to Provide Scrubbers for Norwegian Breakaway and Getaway

Wartsila will supply Hybrid Scrubber system packages for the Norwegian Breakaway and Getaway according to a press release, enabling them to be in compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) sulphur restriction legislation while operating on heavy fuel oil (HFO).

Customization of the system was required in order to meet the ships’ restricted space availability, according to a press release.

“Wartsila's technical and engineering capabilities are once again emphasized with this tailor-made exhaust gas cleaning solution. Obviously not all installations are the same and there is no single system that fits all applications. Having the flexibility to adjust the design to meet the customer’s specific needs is an important value-adding feature of our offering,” said Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wartsila Marine.

“We previously worked with Wartsila and are familiar with the quality and reliability of the group’s solutions,” added Giovanni Canu, VP, Special Projects and Operational Support at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We were confident, therefore, that the team there could design and engineer a sulphur emissions abatement system that could be successfully integrated into our two vessels. The VSOx scrubbers are the right choice for this project, being both efficient and the right technical solution. They will allow us to serve our customers, the environment, and society in general by meeting and exceeding the strict regulatory and environmental targets.”

The Wartsila hybrid solution allows flexibility in the cleaning of sulphur from the exhaust gases. When operating in closed-loop mode, the wash water circulates from the scrubber unit to a process tank, with seawater being used as make-up replenishment water as needed.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2020. For the past seven years, Wartsila has had an engine maintenance agreement with Norwegian, and four new Norwegian cruise ships, currently on order, will be fitted with Wartsila engines and scrubber systems.