Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Guests on World Dream Disembark

World Dream

Dream Cruises has announced that all guests and crew aboard the World Dream have passed extensive health screenings and temperature checks, and all of the samples taken from the 1,814 crew members have tested negative for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The ship is currently docked in Hong Kong and guests and crew have been cleared to disembark, according to a statement. 

Dream Cruises said it was arranging shuttle transportation and assisting international guests with complimentary hotel accommodations and the rebooking of onward travel arrangements.

The World Dream originally arrived into Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on the morning of Feb. 5.

Dream Cruises said it will also be suspending operations of World Dream until further notice effective immediately.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

February 07, 2020
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,102 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Naval Rocha
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide