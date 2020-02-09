Guests on World Dream Disembark

Dream Cruises has announced that all guests and crew aboard the World Dream have passed extensive health screenings and temperature checks, and all of the samples taken from the 1,814 crew members have tested negative for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The ship is currently docked in Hong Kong and guests and crew have been cleared to disembark, according to a statement.

Dream Cruises said it was arranging shuttle transportation and assisting international guests with complimentary hotel accommodations and the rebooking of onward travel arrangements.

The World Dream originally arrived into Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on the morning of Feb. 5.

Dream Cruises said it will also be suspending operations of World Dream until further notice effective immediately.