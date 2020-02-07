Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Norwegian Cancels Spirit's 2020 Asia Program

Norwegian Spirit

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled the 2020 Asia program aboard the Norwegian Spirit, citing growing concerns around coronavirus.

All Norwegian Spirit sailings from April 15, 2020 through December 7, 2020 operating in Asia have been cancelled, the company said in a statement. 

"Please be advised that a full refund will be processed automatically to the form of payment provided at the time of booking. As a goodwill gesture, we have arranged for a future cruise credit, worth 10% toward your future cruise, to be issued," the company said.

There was not immediate information available on where the ship would sail in place of its Asia program. 

February 07, 2020
