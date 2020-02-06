Coronavirus Concerns Accelerate; Diamond Princess Update

With the Diamond Princess now dockside in Japan, authorities have reported that 10 additional passengers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the rest of the ship remains in quarantine, with guests confined their staterooms for up to 14 days.

Reports from passengers aboard said that Princess had made the internet complimentary, added TV channels and movies, and is delivering food to all staterooms based on a limited menu. Security is set to be posted in the corridors on each floor. Fresh sheets and towels are being dropped off at each stateroom.

In addition, Princess is procuring prescriptions for guests that may be running out of prescribed medication. The cruise line is said to be covering all costs.

Both Royal Caribbean International and Astro Ocean Cruises cancelled essentially the rest of their February cruises from Shanghai.

And in Hong Kong, the World Dream sits quarantined at its berth as well, as eight guests who were on the ship in January have now tested positive for coronavirus. There are said to be 1,800 passengers aboard the 2017-built Dream Cruises vessel; guests are confined to their staterooms.

With four Costa ships out of service, Japanese news sources reported that the company is in active talks with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to handle an immediate drydocking of the Atlantica.