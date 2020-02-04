117 New Cruise Ships On Forward-Looking Orderbook

There are 117 new cruise ships on the forward looking cruise ship orderbook with deliveries scheduled through 2027, according to Cruise Industry News.

The cruise ship orderbook opens the month of February as diverse as ever as the small ships include the 100-guest Silver Origin, 120-guest Coral Discoverer and 136-guest Sea Cloud Spirit. The biggest ships include Royal Caribbean’s fifth and sixth Oasis-class vessels, and four World-class ships from MSC Cruises, starting with the delivery of the MSC Europa scheduled for May 2022.

Cruise Industry News has also released a new Cruise Ship Orderbook Data Report, tracking the forward-looking orderbook between 1988 and 2020.

The average cost of a new ship is $578 million, while the average tonnage is approximately 82,000 and the average capacity is 2,113 passengers.

The most expensive ships on order are Genting’s Global class vessels, estimated to be costing $1.8 billion each.

There are 39 different cruise lines building new ships at 20 different shipyards, with MSC Cruises having the most new ships on order of any single brand. There are 35 new expedition ships officially on order, as well as 25 ships powered by LNG, while six ships are destined for the Chinese cruise market.

View the latest cruise ship orderbook.

Fifty ships will have capacity over 2,500 guests at double occupancy, while 21 ships will have capacity for 5,000 or more guests at double occupancy.

Carnival Corporation brands account for 18 newbuild orders; Royal Caribbean Cruises has 17 on order; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings accounts for nine new ships; and MSC has 12 vessels due for delivery over the next seven years.